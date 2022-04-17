Previous
Next
Early packing gives away my excitement by clearday
Photo 966

Early packing gives away my excitement

Started "laying out a few things" .... and this is what happened. I don't leave until Wednesday night, but my bag is 95% ready! First holiday outside Oman (other than home) since Feb 2020 so I might be slightly excited by it.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise