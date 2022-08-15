Previous
Next
I knocked but there's no answer by clearday
Photo 1075

I knocked but there's no answer

I went to look at the fabulous mural trail in Glasgow. Highly recommend it. I liked that this guy almost seemed to be calling someone to let him in the door.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise