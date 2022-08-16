Sign up
Photo 1075
Clouds and trees
It looks like the clouds are mimicking the trees below. Just a quick shot that caught my attention on a run
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1610
photos
29
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
16th August 2022 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
