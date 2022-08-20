Sign up
Photo 1084
Side eye
Duke (one of the Kelpies) looks like he's side-eyeing me for taking his picture instead of running!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
ClearDay
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Views
7
365
SM-G780G
20th August 2022 8:45am
duke
,
kelpie
,
falkirk
