Rapid Transfer

The check-in clerk added the red tags to my bags because I had a short transfer time in Doha - as we were delayed taking off, it was short enough that I had to run through the terminal (and it's HUGE) after getting security to let me skip the queue at the transfer scanning and I just made it at the last call. Luckily, my bags seemed to have an easier transfer than I did, because they made it too!