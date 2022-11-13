Previous
A heavy load by clearday
Photo 1141

A heavy load

This didn't come out particularly well, but a bunch of ants were carrying a larger insect off somewhere
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

ClearDay

@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
