Time for a trim
Photo 1140

Time for a trim

Hair was getting annoying so I had to bite the bullet and go get it cut. Really grudge the price (about 40 pounds) for a trim ...and not just because my mum's a hairdresser so I've always got it cut for free!
12th November 2022

ClearDay

