Previous
Photo 1285
Rocky Mountain Highway
Having the railway go up through the Rocky Mountains is a feat of engineering, but this parallel highway that runs on the opposite bank of the river for a large section of it is also amazing
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
19th July 2023 2:23pm
Tags
rockies
,
amtrak
