Previous
Next
The countdown begins by clearday
Photo 1328

The countdown begins

As soon as November begins, the buidlings start lighting up red, green and white in anticipation of Oman's National Day. It makes everywhere look so pretty!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise