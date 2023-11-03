Previous
Next
Junior Jewels by clearday
Photo 1329

Junior Jewels

Spent an afternoon working on my craft skills in preparation for The Eras Tour movie (it was fantastic ... much better than my design skills!)
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise