A flourishing desert by clearday
A flourishing desert

Not what you expect, but there are many plants that do flourish in the desert so I thought I'd share. I also love the colour of this sand - the rich reddish tone is lovely.
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
