Photo 1364
96 hours!
Getting back into the groove after being ill is hard work!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
1928
photos
26
followers
52
following
1
365
SM-G780G
21st January 2024 8:22pm
Public
watch
fitness
