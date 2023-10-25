Previous
Next
Window seat abstract by clearlightskies
256 / 365

Window seat abstract

When I have the choice of window or aisle, I always choose the window, because I get to muck about with my phone’s camera …
So, here’s three seconds of fun from 20,000 feet ..
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise