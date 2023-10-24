Previous
Next
Chanson d’automne by clearlightskies
255 / 365

Chanson d’automne

Walking aimlessly through the city, I came across a paddling pool with fallen leaves gently floating on the surface.
It reminded me of Verlaine’s famous poem, in particular, the last verse:

“Et je m’en vais
Au vent mauvais
Qui m’emporte
Deçà, delà,
Pareil à la
Feuille morte.”
24th October 2023 24th Oct 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise