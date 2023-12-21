Previous
Storm Pia at the seawater pool by clearlightskies
Storm Pia at the seawater pool

Shortly after this, another bigger squall came in, and me and the Nikon got a soaking ...
21st December 2023

Elise

@clearlightskies
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt fanget håber camera er ok 😊😊
December 22nd, 2023  
