294 / 365
Storm Pia at the seawater pool
Shortly after this, another bigger squall came in, and me and the Nikon got a soaking ...
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st December 2023 3:00pm
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt fanget håber camera er ok 😊😊
December 22nd, 2023
