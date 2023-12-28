Previous
Plastic Purrrrrfection by cmf
Plastic Purrrrrfection

Love this sculpture, made from recycled plastic - mainly bins. Fabulous!
Parque das Nacoes, Lisbon Portugal
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Dorothy ace
Wow! That’s really impressive!
December 28th, 2023  
