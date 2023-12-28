Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
Plastic Purrrrrfection
Love this sculpture, made from recycled plastic - mainly bins. Fabulous!
Parque das Nacoes, Lisbon Portugal
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th December 2023 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
art
Dorothy
ace
Wow! That’s really impressive!
December 28th, 2023
