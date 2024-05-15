Sign up
Previous
199 / 365
Pompoms
Lovely olive tree in Praia da Luz
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th May 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
spring
Martyn Drage
Cool trees
May 16th, 2024
