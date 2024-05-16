Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Fishermen’s Time
Salema beach, Portugal
16th May 2024
16th May 24
6
4
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I'm enjoying...
200
photos
42
followers
40
following
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th May 2024 8:21pm
sand
,
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
boat
,
seaside
,
fishing
,
fishermen
Zilli
ace
Oh, wow!
May 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a spectacular image!
May 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
May 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Very nice. The sky looks ominous though.
May 16th, 2024
Anthony McGowan
Nice
May 16th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Love the image.
May 16th, 2024
