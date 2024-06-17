Sign up
232 / 365
Rock Garden
Naturally pretty rocks and rock pools on Praia do Castelejo, Portugal.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
1
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
3
1
1
365
iPhone 11
13th June 2024 4:28pm
Tags
nature
beach
shells
gardens
Mark St Clair
ace
Wonderful!! So much happening within this shot
June 17th, 2024
