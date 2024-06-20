Sign up
235 / 365
Antigo Silo de Feno
Old hay silo in Odiáxere, Portugal, with racks of hay inside.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Tags
buildings
,
history
,
agriculture
Barb
ace
Looks so well kept!
June 21st, 2024
