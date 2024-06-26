Previous
Nature’s Perfect Layers by cmf
Nature’s Perfect Layers

I love the clean layers of colour - golden sand, pure white foam, translucent green waves, deep blue sea and gentle vignette of the blue sky.
Our little piece of paradise. Salema beach.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Zilli ace
Superb. Ipanema is out, Salema is in!
June 27th, 2024  
