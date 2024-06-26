Sign up
241 / 365
Nature’s Perfect Layers
I love the clean layers of colour - golden sand, pure white foam, translucent green waves, deep blue sea and gentle vignette of the blue sky.
Our little piece of paradise. Salema beach.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
241
photos
48
followers
41
following
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
waves
Zilli
ace
Superb. Ipanema is out, Salema is in!
June 27th, 2024
