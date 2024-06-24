Previous
The Power of the Sea by cmf
239 / 365

The Power of the Sea

These waves weren’t huge but the sheer force and energy was phenomenal. Salema beach today at high tide.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow great timing
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise