240 / 365
Nature’s Inspiration
Salema beach as the tide was coming in.
The glorious textures and shades of blue make me want to paint this scene.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
3
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
5
2
3
365
iPhone 11
24th June 2024 5:30pm
nature
sky
blue
sea
beach
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
June 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gloriously beautiful!
June 26th, 2024
