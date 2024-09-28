Previous
Welcome! by cmf
335 / 365

Welcome!

A doorstep in the village of Budens, Portugal
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Jerzy ace
Great composition
September 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love it! The blue paint, the lounging dog, the pretty door, and the potted plant! Really nice composition!
September 28th, 2024  
