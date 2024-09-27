Sign up
334 / 365
Lagos Marina
Entrance to Lagos Marina, Portugal, guarded by the fort. The setting sun is shining on the breakwater wall.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
architecture
,
marina
Dorothy
ace
So calm and peaceful.
September 27th, 2024
