Previous
Next
Sunset in Figueira by cmf
327 / 365

Sunset in Figueira

20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sj.giesman ace
Beautiful in it’s simplicity
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise