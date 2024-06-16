Previous
Clifftop Walk by cmf
231 / 365

Clifftop Walk

Salema beach today.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
That is stunning
June 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful view… wonderful walks
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise