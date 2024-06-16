Sign up
231 / 365
Clifftop Walk
Salema beach today.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
1
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
231
photos
47
followers
41
following
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sea
,
beach
Mark St Clair
ace
That is stunning
June 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful view… wonderful walks
June 17th, 2024
