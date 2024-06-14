Sign up
229 / 365
Feeling Blue
The sea was calm and still on Salema beach
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
2
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
229
photos
45
followers
41
following
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th June 2024 4:30pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice capture! So peaceful
June 14th, 2024
