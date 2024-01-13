Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Incoming Tide
A windy winter’s walk in Salema, Portugal
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
13th January 2024 2:16pm
Tags
beach
