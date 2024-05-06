Previous
Sleepover’s Over by cmf
Sleepover’s Over

Grandpup has gone home after a sleepover and left his favourite toy behind 🥺
So much love in that grubby bear 💕
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Chrissie

@cmf
