81 / 365
18th Hole
Taken from the 19th hole as the sun set in Parque da Floresta, Portugal
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
sky
sunset
golf
Paul J
ace
So much nicer there than here at the moment. Nice shot!
January 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful pov - beautiful clouds wafting past. What fun!
January 18th, 2024
