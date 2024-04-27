Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Island Reflections
It was bitterly cold today in Dumbleton, watching the local cricket team win comfortably. This lovely little lake is behind the clubhouse.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
181
photos
37
followers
34
following
1
1
365
iPhone 11
27th April 2024 4:04pm
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
spring
,
lake
,
countryside
