Nossa Senhora da Luz
‘Our Lady of Light’
Beautiful blue sky behind the golden trim.
Praia da Luz, Portugal
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th January 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
church
,
building
Bec
ace
Stunning. Love how it stands out against the vivid blue of the sky.
January 20th, 2024
