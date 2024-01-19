Previous
Nossa Senhora da Luz by cmf
83 / 365

Nossa Senhora da Luz

‘Our Lady of Light’
Beautiful blue sky behind the golden trim.
Praia da Luz, Portugal
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
23% complete

Photo Details

Bec ace
Stunning. Love how it stands out against the vivid blue of the sky.
January 20th, 2024  
