179 / 365
Boots
I’ve had these walking boots for 27 years 😱
I can’t imagine how many miles they’ve done!!
And yes, I did clean them.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
hobbies
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow, if these boots could talk
April 25th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wow, I can’t help but wonder what brand they are!
April 25th, 2024
