Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
96 / 365
Hopeful
The swans were very attentive today, hoping for treats from passers-by.
River Avon, Evesham
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
96
photos
28
followers
26
following
26% complete
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st February 2024 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
river
Cathy 💫
This is an Amazing capture and great close up!
Enjoy your phone and retirement and all the settings the iPhone has as I only just realised lately I have portrait mode and you too should have stage light and mono chrome editing etc, It gets even more fun when you find new things you can do. I had my phone 2 years and didn’t realise all the other settings till I joined 365. Happy snapping :-)
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Enjoy your phone and retirement and all the settings the iPhone has as I only just realised lately I have portrait mode and you too should have stage light and mono chrome editing etc, It gets even more fun when you find new things you can do. I had my phone 2 years and didn’t realise all the other settings till I joined 365. Happy snapping :-)