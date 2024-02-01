Previous
Hopeful by cmf
96 / 365

Hopeful

The swans were very attentive today, hoping for treats from passers-by.
River Avon, Evesham
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy 💫
This is an Amazing capture and great close up!

Enjoy your phone and retirement and all the settings the iPhone has as I only just realised lately I have portrait mode and you too should have stage light and mono chrome editing etc, It gets even more fun when you find new things you can do. I had my phone 2 years and didn’t realise all the other settings till I joined 365. Happy snapping :-)
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise