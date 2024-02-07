Previous
Upper High Street, Broadway by cmf
Upper High Street, Broadway

Even on a bleak day this village is beautiful.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very charming
February 8th, 2024  
Cathy 💫
Nice
February 8th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Love the old villages, so attractive.
February 8th, 2024  
