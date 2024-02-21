Sign up
115 / 365
An Awesome Abode
I love this house in Chipping Campden! A favourite 💕
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
1
2
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
115
photos
31
followers
28
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st February 2024 2:56pm
Tags
architecture
,
building
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the plants and the statues of the dogs leading our eyes up the stairs through the door
February 21st, 2024
