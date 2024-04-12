Previous
Broadway Tower by cmf
Broadway Tower

Steep hill climb to Broadway Tower in the glorious sunshine 💕
Chrissie

My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
Lesley ace
A beautiful building
April 12th, 2024  
