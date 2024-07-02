Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Dumbleton
Clubhouse at cricket club
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
3
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
247
photos
48
followers
41
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th June 2024 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
clouds
,
pool
,
countryside
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 2nd, 2024
