249 / 365
Poignant Poppy
This beauty has grown from seeds that were given out at my Mum’s funeral in 2020. They pop up every year ♥️
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
nature
flower
