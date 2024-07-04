Previous
Poignant Poppy by cmf
249 / 365

Poignant Poppy

This beauty has grown from seeds that were given out at my Mum’s funeral in 2020. They pop up every year ♥️
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
68% complete

