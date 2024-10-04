Previous
King of the (Sand) Castle by cmf
341 / 365

King of the (Sand) Castle

On Salema beach today
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous shot…
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise