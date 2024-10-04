Sign up
King of the (Sand) Castle
On Salema beach today
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Tags
animals
,
birds
,
beach
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous shot…
October 4th, 2024
