Previous
340 / 365
Turning Tide
Salema beach
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
1
1
365
iPhone 11
2nd October 2024 3:04pm
sky
sea
beach
clouds
seascape
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture … beautiful place
October 4th, 2024
