282 / 365
Matchstick People
Cullercoats, North Shields, looking like a Lowry painting
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
5th August 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
people
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome beauty
August 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic perspective and scenery
August 6th, 2024
