281 / 365
Whitley Bay
Glorious sunshine in Yorkshire today
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
4
3
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
9
4
3
365
iPhone 11
5th August 2024 11:01am
Tags
sky
sea
beach
clouds
Dorothy
ace
Glorious it right!
August 5th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Very nice!
August 5th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Superb scene
August 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So majestic
August 5th, 2024
