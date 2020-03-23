Previous
It’s all about reflections. by cocobella
Photo 2986

It’s all about reflections.

Taken 10 days ago in Brittany before the quarantine.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
