Entrance. by cocobella
Photo 3082

Entrance.

Giant installation from Giuseppe Penone.
Last new museum In Lausanne :
https://fr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plateforme_10
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
margonaut ace
Oh my. It's incredible.
June 27th, 2020  
