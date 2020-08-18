The fall.

I was trying to photograph something interesting in my neighborhood when I spotted this bee covered of pollen ... but she couldn’t stop diving in the same flower again and again... she started to look “drunk” and fell several times... after 2/3 minutes of diving and falling she flew away in a very strange and funny way , very sloooowly.... and bumping on leaves and flowers on her way😂

Hope she haven’t been arrested by the bugs police... may be she is now in a bug clinic for rehab !

it’s the first time a bee made me laugh so hard !!!