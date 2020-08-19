Previous
Hôtel les trois rois. by cocobella
Photo 3135

Hôtel les trois rois.

Diner with my husband in his fav restaurant.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
What a golden capture of this lovely place!
August 19th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
magnificent, what a beautiful restaurant
August 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful looking restaurant
August 19th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@phil_howcroft the restaurant is in one of the oldest hotel in Switzerland. We use to go there for special occasions.
August 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
How very grand - you would have to be on your best behaviour here and wear the appropriate clothes~!
August 19th, 2020  
