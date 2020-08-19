Sign up
Photo 3135
Hôtel les trois rois.
Diner with my husband in his fav restaurant.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
10
5
1
365
iPhone XS Max
14th August 2020 8:44pm
switzerland
basel
troirois
marlboromaam
ace
What a golden capture of this lovely place!
August 19th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
magnificent, what a beautiful restaurant
August 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful looking restaurant
August 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@phil_howcroft
the restaurant is in one of the oldest hotel in Switzerland. We use to go there for special occasions.
August 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
How very grand - you would have to be on your best behaviour here and wear the appropriate clothes~!
August 19th, 2020
