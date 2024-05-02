Sign up
Previous
Photo 2985
Bear holding a heart.
Taken in Bern, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
14644
photos
157
followers
166
following
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
9th February 2023 12:27pm
Tags
heart
,
bern
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartinthestreet
Corinne C
ace
Trop mignon
May 1st, 2024
