Previous
Photo 2986
Big heart.
Taken in cap d’Agde, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th October 2023 10:11pm
france
heart
agde
theme-heart-coco
capdagde
heartinthestreet
Corinne C
ace
Comme une fenêtre qui s'ouvre
May 3rd, 2024
